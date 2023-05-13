Further updates will be updated if more information is released.

Expect major traffic delays, and use caution when approaching 61.

BANNOCK COUNTY, Idaho (KIFI)-The Idaho Transportation Department is reporting a crash on Interstate-86 Eastbound near Bannock Power County Line, blocking all lanes.

KIFI Local News 8 is committed to providing a forum for civil and constructive conversation.

Please keep your comments respectful and relevant. You can review our Community Guidelines by clicking here

If you would like to share a story idea, please submit it here.