BANNOCK COUNTY, Idaho (KIFI)-The Idaho Transportation Department is reporting a crash on Interstate-86 Eastbound near Bannock Power County Line, blocking all lanes.
Expect major traffic delays, and use caution when approaching 61.
Further updates will be updated if more information is released.
