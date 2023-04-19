GENEVA (AP) — U.S. lawmakers have accused the embattled Swiss bank Credit Suisse of limiting the scope of an internal investigation into Nazi clients and Nazi-linked accounts. The Senate Budget Committee says an independent ombudsman initially brought in by the bank to help lead the probe was “inexplicably terminated” as he carried out his work. The committee faulted “incomplete” reports that were hindered by restrictions. Credit Suisse said Tuesday that it’s “fully cooperating” with an investigation by the committee but rejected some claims from a Jewish human rights group that brought to light in 2020 allegations of possible Nazi-linked accounts at the bank.

