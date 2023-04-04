GENEVA (AP) — Once-venerable Credit Suisse could be heading into a firestorm as shareholders meet for what is shaping up to be their last crack at managers. It follows a colossal collapse of the bank’s stock price over the last decade and as rival UBS is set to gobble up the 167-year-old Swiss lender at a bargain-basement price. The annual general meeting Tuesday is the first in person in four years because of the COVID-19 pandemic. Credit Suisse’s pared-down agenda will feature discussion of issues like a dividend of about 5 cents per share, the reelection of the board of directors under Chairman Axel Lehmann and granting a form of approval to managers for most of their actions running the bank.

