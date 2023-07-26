THE HAGUE, Netherlands (AP) — The Dutch coast guard says one crew member has died and others are injured as a fire burns on a freight ship in the North Sea. Boats and helicopters were used to get the 23 crew members off the ship early Wednesday after they tried unsuccessfully to put out the blaze. The Fremantle Highway is a vehicle carrier that was sailing from the German port of Bremen to Port Said in Egypt. It was still burning about 17 miles north of the Dutch island of Ameland. Further details are not immediately available.

