IDAHO FALLS, Idaho (KIFI) – The Idaho Falls Fire Department is currently on scene of a semi truck fire on U.S. 20 over the exit at Fremont Avenue.
Officials say to avoid the area.
US 20 and Fremont Avenue are currently blocked.
We will update the story as more information becomes available.
