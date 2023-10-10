SWAN VALLEY, Idaho (KIFI) – The Swan Valley Fire District reports crews are on scene of a vehicle accident in the river at milepost 375 near Swan Valley.
According to the fire department, Idaho State Police and the Bonneville County Sheriff’s Office are also on the scene.
Officials ask you slow down, move over for responders and plan accordingly.
All lanes of traffic are open.
This is a breaking story and will be updated as more information is released.
BE PART OF THE CONVERSATION
KIFI Local News 8 is committed to providing a forum for civil and constructive conversation.
Please keep your comments respectful and relevant. You can review our Community Guidelines by clicking here
If you would like to share a story idea, please submit it here.