SWAN VALLEY, Idaho (KIFI) – The Swan Valley Fire District reports crews are on scene of a vehicle accident in the river at milepost 375 near Swan Valley.

According to the fire department, Idaho State Police and the Bonneville County Sheriff’s Office are also on the scene.

Officials ask you slow down, move over for responders and plan accordingly.

All lanes of traffic are open.

This is a breaking story and will be updated as more information is released.