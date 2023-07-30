POCATELLO, Idaho (KIFI) – Beginning Monday, July 31, 2023, contracted work crews will be finishing sections of curbs, gutters and sidewalks on Pocatello Creek Road between Jefferson Avenue and Call Creek Drrive.

During construction, East-bound traffic on Pocatello Creek Road will be closed to one lane through the duration of the project.

At the close of each day, access will be restored to all properties. Construction crews will be working between the hours of 7 a.m. and 6 p.m.

Drivers are asked to use caution and follow construction signage and temporary lane indicators when navigating the work zone. During the project, access to the construction area will be restricted with sections of the street and sidewalks completely closed while workers are executing the project work. All pedestrian traffic will be moved to the northside of Pocatello Creek Rd. Every effort will be made to provide local access to the area when possible.

This project is estimated to take approximately three weeks.