SAN JUAN, Puerto Rico (AP) — Officials say a key dam in Puerto Rico that was severely damaged by Hurricane Maria will be rebuilt and improved. The U.S. Army Corps of Engineers will work with Puerto Rico’s Electric Power Authority on the multimillion-dollar project that is expected to take a decade. Priorities include installing an early warning system that was lacking when Hurricane Maria pummeled the U.S. territory as a powerful Category 4 storm in September 2017 and destabilized the dam. That forced authorities to evacuate nearby communities. Crews have since made emergency repairs to the Guajataca Dam, but officials said Thursday that permanent work will start soon.

KIFI Local News 8 is committed to providing a forum for civil and constructive conversation.

Please keep your comments respectful and relevant. You can review our Community Guidelines by clicking here

If you would like to share a story idea, please submit it here.