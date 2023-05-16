BINGHAM COUNTY, Idaho (KIFI) – Our warming weather has people excited to get outdoors, but there are many mountain roads still packed with snow.

This picture was taken earlier Monday on Wolverine Road.

Bingham County Facebook page

Bingham County leaders have been responding to questions about when roads will be open.

But as you can see, there is a long way to go before some roads will be completely cleared and repaired from washout damage.

Updates about road openings will be posted to the county website at binghamid.gov.