INEZ, Ky. (AP) — Officials in Kentucky say crews are working to rescue two men trapped after the collapse of a more than 10-story coal preparation plant being readied for demolition. News outlets report that the collapse was reported around 6:30 p.m. Tuesday and Martin County Sheriff John Kirk says first responders were able to find and make contact with one man. Officials didn’t know the extent of their injuries. Kirk says the men were salvaging what they could from the building when it collapsed. He says they were on the bottom floor of the building when it collapsed. Kirk says the rescue could take days.

