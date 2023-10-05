HARTFORD, Conn. (AP) — A former Hartford police officer accused by his own department of lying to get an arrest warrant and inflating his traffic enforcement stats has been criminally charged with perjury, forgery and computer crime. A police spokesperson said Thursday that Michael Fallon turned himself in Tuesday at the department. He was released on a promise to appear in court next Wednesday. A phone message was left for Fallon, and court records do not list a lawyer for him. Police Chief Jason Thody has said Fallon admitted to falsifying records and an internal affairs investigation substantiated the allegations. Fallon resigned in March before the investigation was complete, avoiding potential discipline.

