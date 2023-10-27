CASSIA COUNTY, Idaho (KIFI) – The Critical Incident Task Force (CITF) is investigating a fatal car versus pedestrian collision involving an Idaho State Police (ISP) trooper north of Malta, Idaho.

Just before 10:30 p.m. on Oct.25, 2023, an ISP trooper was responding to assist a motorist on State Highway 81 in Cassia County, Idaho. At about milepost 4, the trooper struck a female pedestrian in the roadway with his patrol car. The trooper immediately stopped and administered CPR until Malta EMS arrived and assumed emergency medical treatment for the female.

The female, a 41-year-old from Malta, Idaho, succumbed to her injuries at the scene. The Cassia County Coroner’s Office took custody of the female to determine her identity as well as the cause and manner of death.

At the scene, ISP was assisted by Malta Ambulance, Malta Quick Response Unit, Cassia County Coroner’s Office, the Cassia County Sheriff’s Office, and the Idaho Transportation Department.

The roadway was closed for almost six hours during the investigation.

The Critical Incident Task Force (CITF) is investigating, with the Twin Falls County Sheriff’s Office taking the lead. CITF is a team of investigators and professional staff from local law enforcement agencies who provide investigative and other assistance to law enforcement agencies in police use of force and other critical incidents. The CITF works with the local Prosecutor’s Office, which reviews completed investigations.