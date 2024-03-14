ZAGREB, Croatia (AP) — Croatia’s parliament has dissolved to pave the way for a parliamentary election later this year. All 143 of a total of 151 lawmakers present at the session voted in favor of the move. The date for the parliamentary vote is yet to be set. Prime Minister Andrej Plenkovic has suggested it should be held before the vote for the European Parliament, which will be held on June 6-9. The upcoming vote in Croatia will pit ruling conservative Croatian Democratic Union against a group of center and left-leaning parties who have announced they will run in a coalition.

