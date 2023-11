By Sergio Padilla, CNN

New York (CNN) — If you love the comfort of eating Big Macs and wearing crocs and eating a Big Mac while wearing your crocs, today is your lucky day.

McDonald’s confirmed Monday that it is collaborating with Crocs for its first-ever venture into the footwear industry.

The collaboration features shoes, socks and “Jibbitz charms” (the little decals that go inside the holes of Crocs) of McDonald’s advertising characters, as well as its red and yellow branding.

Fans now have four options to choose from: a purple Grimmace-inspired sock and sandal combo, a yellow and pink Birdie clog and sock combo, a black and white Hamburgler clog with white socks featuring animated burgers and a red and yellow croc clog featuring Jibbitz of popular menu items.

The sets of shoes and Jibbitz will cost potential customers between $70 and $75 a pair, with socks going for $20 a pair. They can be purchased through Crocs’ official website or in person at participating retail locations.

It’s not the first time Crocs entered a collaboration for branded footwear. The company has previously unveiled Shrek and Lightning McQueen-inspired shoes. Though not a partnership, Crocs also made shoes for the Wild West, with Croc cowboy boots on sale for $120.

“McDonald’s does a lot of partnerships to capitalize on current trends. Theres a lot of conversations around Crocs at the moment and it’s a good contemporary brand to partner with,” said Neil Saunders in an interview with CNN

He added that McDonald’s likes to capitalize on social media buzz. The buzz is evident based on the virality of its Grimace shake over the summer, though some TikTok users took it in a creepy direction.

From Crocs’ point of view, Saunders said that collaborations and quirky partnerships keep the Crocs brand in mind for consumers.

“Crocs is a zany brand. It is well-positioned to do these partnerships,” he said.

McDonald’s early CEO, the late Raymond “Ray” Kroc, is of no known relation to the Crocs shoe brand.

