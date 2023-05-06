LONDON (AP) — King Charles III will be crowned Saturday at Westminster Abbey with all the pomp and pageantry Britain can muster. And it can muster a lot. There will be crowns and diamonds and soaring music. And perhaps a thunderous pledge of allegiance from his subjects around the country. To top it off, 4,000 troops will march to Buckingham Palace in the post-ceremony procession, making it Britain’s biggest military parade in 70 years. But like the best dramas, it’s a show with a message. Charles is keen to show that he can still be a unifying force in a multicultural nation that is very different from the one that greeted his mother.

By DANICA KIRKA, JILL LAWLESS, BRIAN MELLEY and SYLVIA HUI Associated Press

