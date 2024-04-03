BARCELONA, Spain (AP) — A cruise ship reportedly carrying 1,500 passengers is stuck in the Spanish port of Barcelona due to the visa problems of a group of Bolivian passengers who were due to disembark there. Authorities say 69 Bolivians are not being allowed to leave the ship because they lack valid documents to enter the European Union’s border-free Schengen area. Spanish government officials said Wednesday they are in contact with Bolivian authorities and the cruise ship company to resolve the situation. The ship had sailed from Brazil to cover a route in the Mediterranean Sea. Spanish news reports said that some 1,500 passengers are meanwhile on board hoping to continue the cruise to Croatia.

