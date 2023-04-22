KINGSTON, Jamaica (AP) — Police are enforcing a curfew in a community on the southern fringes of Jamaica’s capital after gunmen fired on people boarding a public minibus, wounding seven, including three children. The Jamaica Constabulary Force gave no information Saturday on the conditions of the wounded. The brazen attack occurred at midafternoon Friday in Seaview Gardens, a poor area of Kingston. There was speculation the gunmen were targeting one of the people trying to get on the bus, but authorities have not commented on a possible motive. Conflict among rival gangs has been blamed for an uptick in violence in the community.

