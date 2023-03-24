CUSTER COUNTY, Idaho (KIFI) – The Custer County Sheriff’s Office is looking for a walkaway.

They say 40-year-old Steven Pierson was granted a medical furlough to receive medical treatment at Steele Memorial Medical Center in Salmon, but when Pierson was expected back at the Custer County Jail, he never returned.

The reason he was in jail is for a misdemeanor and non-violent charges.

He was last known to be wearing grey sweatpants and a white tee shirt.

If you know where he is call your local law enforcement agency or the Custer County Sheriff’s Office at (208) 879-2232.