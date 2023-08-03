By Samantha Delouya, CNN

(CNN) — Wells Fargo is dealing with a technical issue that has resulted in customers reporting that their direct deposits had disappeared from their bank accounts.

On Thursday, a torrent of customers contacted Wells Fargo via Twitter, now officially branded as ‘X,’ claiming they could not access money that they deposited into the bank. One person tweeted that he had been hit with an overdraft fee after money went missing from his account.

It was unclear how widespread the problem was Thursday night. Wells Fargo did not immediately respond to CNN’s request for comment, but the company’s customer service Twitter account confirmed that the bank’s technical teams are working on a fix.

“Our technical teams are aware and are working to resolve this issue as soon as possible,” the bank has tweeted in response to multiple customer complaints. Wells Fargo’s customer service has yet to say exactly when it expects to resolve the issue.

This isn’t the first time Wells Fargo customers have faced this particular technical glitch. In March, Wells Fargo confirmed that some customer’s direct deposits were not showing up but that their accounts “continue to be secure,” according to an NBC News report.

The-CNN-Wire

™ & © 2023 Cable News Network, Inc., a Warner Bros. Discovery Company. All rights reserved.