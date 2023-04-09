By Yenny Sanchez, CNN

US Customs and Border Protection officers in Philadelphia have seized counterfeit auto parts worth nearly $200,000, the agency said.

The parts were shipped from China to Philadelphia in March, including air bag covers, aluminum hoods, front fenders and bumpers, and badges featuring the logos of Chevrolet, Buick and Dodge, the CBP said in a news release. If the parts were authentic, the manufacturer’s suggested retail price would be $196,035.

Officers intercepted the shipment on March 2. Suspecting they were counterfeit, they submitted photos and documentation to trade experts at the Centers of Excellence and Expertise and the National Highway Traffic Safety Administration. CBP received word on March 31 the auto parts were counterfeit.

CBP officers promptly seized the shipment and launched an investigation. Thus far, no one has been criminally charged.

“Consumers in need of auto repairs should be wary of unscrupulous repair shops and greedy internet vendors that prioritize profits over the safety of their customers,” said Joseph Martella, CBP’s Area Port Director for the Area Port of Philadelphia. “Consumer safety is a top priority to Customs and Border Protection and CBP officers will continue to seize counterfeit goods that threaten the health and safety of American consumers.”

CBP officers and Homeland Security Investigations special agents seized nearly 21,000 shipments containing counterfeit products in fiscal year 2022. The estimated value of the seized products was more than $2.98 billion, the statement said.

The-CNN-Wire

™ & © 2023 Cable News Network, Inc., a Warner Bros. Discovery Company. All rights reserved.