PRAGUE (AP) — Czech voters are casting ballots on the second day of a presidential runoff election, picking a successor to Milos Zeman in the largely ceremonial post. Retired army Gen. Petr Pavel and populist billionaire Andrej Babis, advanced to a second round of voting because none of the eight initial candidates received an absolute majority in the first round two weeks ago. The polls favor Pavel, an independent candidate who came a narrow first in the opening round. The 61-year-old former chairman of NATO’s military committee is a political newcomer while Babis, 68, is a former prime minister.