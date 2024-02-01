RIGBY, Idaho (KIFI) – Jefferson Joint School District 251 has hired a new Director of Elementary Education for the upcoming 2024-2025 school year.

Dr. Dave Meyer has been at the Jefferson Joint School District for the past 12 years.

He began his journey as Vice-Principal at Rigby Middle School, then went on to become the Principal at Jefferson High School. For the past eight years, Meyer has served as the Principal at Jefferson Elementary School.

“We are thrilled to welcome Dr. Dave Meyer as the Director of Elementary Education for the upcoming school year,” D251 Superintendent Chad Martin said. “His wealth of experience, academic achievements, and commitment to student success align perfectly with our district’s values. We look forward to the positive impact Dr. Meyer will undoubtedly have on our elementary education programs.”