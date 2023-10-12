IDAHO FALLS, Idaho (KIFI) – Local schools are reacting to the war in Israel by implementing new measures to protect children from being exposed to sensitive material online.

Idaho Falls School District Superintendent Karla lKarla LaOrange sent out a memo Thursday outlining the district’s plan of action.

She writes, “In response to Hamas’ reported vow to broadcast executions and other atrocities online, D91 has taken the proactive step of blocking YouTube and YouTube Kids on all district devices and channels through the weekend. We will be monitoring other sites and will take similar steps to block other violent content on district devices and channels as necessary. School districts are required by federal law to block children’s access to obscene or harmful content over the Internet. By taking this step, we are doing what we can to try and keep our students safe.”

This measure was taken in compliance with federal law which requires schools to block children’s access to obscene or harmful content over the internet.

You can view the full letter below.