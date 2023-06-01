IDAHO FALLS, Idaho (KIFI) – Through its community partnerships, the Idaho Falls Education Foundation announced it has awarded more than $45,000 in scholarships to D91 graduates and graduating seniors this year.

The foundation’s 2023 scholarship winners are as follows.

Recipients of the Heart of D91 Go On Award include Sascha Mai and Sydnie Stenquist of Idaho Falls High School, and Kara Reed of Compass Academy. In addition, awards went to D91 graduates Paetra Morgan, Jaxon Cherry, Alexis Ashby and Ruth Huskinson. The Heart of D91 Go On Award is $1,000, and is funded by proceeds from the annual Heart of Idaho Ride.

The William J. and Shirley A. Maeck Family Foundation scholarship was awarded to 22 D91 graduating seniors with scholarships ranging from $500 to $3,500. The recipients include: Brooklyn Richards, Jaqueline Martinez, Gabi Means, Caroline Davis, Brittni Billman, Kotter Lybbert and Brigs Wray of Compass Academy; Kaitlin Nielsen, Rylie Marsden, Sascha Mai, Carlie Livingston, Brooklyn Roberts and Christian Plank of Idaho Falls High School; and Abrahn Silverio, Emma Grow, Brandt Moon, Rebecca Johnson, Delaney Mecham, Daria Hathaway, Timothy Dekold, Madilyn McCall and Jasmine Palacios of Skyline High School.

The Odd Fellows Memorial Scholarship was established after Idaho Falls’ Odd Fellows’ Bingham Lodge #14 shut down in 2014. This year, the two $5,000 scholarships went to D91 graduating seniors Sascha Mai of Idaho Falls High School and Gabi Means of Compass Academy, and one $5,000 scholarship went to D91 graduate Tana Johnson who is currently attending BYI-Idaho.

The Go Tigers! Scholarship, which provides up to $2,000 for tuition and fees to a senior graduating from Idaho Falls High school, went to Alexander Lui.

Competition for this year’s scholarships was especially stiff with more than 125 applications.