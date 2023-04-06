IDAHO FALLS, Idaho (KIFI) – Through partnerships with community groups and foundations, the D91 Education Foundation is offering more scholarship opportunities than ever to D91 graduates and D91 graduating seniors.

Scholarship opportunities include the William J. and Shirley A. Maeck Family Foundation scholarship, the Odd Fellows scholarships, the Go Tigers! scholarship and the brand new Heart of D91 Go On Award.

The William J. and Shirley A. Maeck Family Foundation Scholarship provides at least one $2,500 scholarship to a high school senior graduating from any of D91’s high schools. The scholarship was established by Idaho Falls philanthropist Bill Maeck.

The Odd Fellows Memorial Scholarship was established after Idaho Falls’ Odd Fellows’ Bingham Lodge #14 shut down in 2014. It provides a $5,000 scholarship to a senior graduating from one of D91’s high schools and another $5,000 scholarship to a former D91 graduate now in college.

The Go Tigers! Scholarship provides up to $2,000 for tuition and fees to a senior graduating from Idaho Falls High school with plans to attend an accredited Idaho university, community college or technical school.

The Heart of D91 Go On Award provides at least three $1,000 scholarships to graduating D91 seniors and at least three $1,000 scholarships to former D91 graduates. This is a new scholarship funded by proceeds from the D91 Ed Foundation’s Heart of Idaho Century Ride, which is held in August.

Applications for all scholarships are due by 4:30 p.m. on Friday, April 21. Students can learn more and download applications at the D91 Ed Foundation website.

If applicants have questions or difficulties completing the applications, they can email the D91 Ed Foundation at edfoundation@sd91.org or call the D91 Ed Foundation at (208) 525-7500 and ask for Mistty Frost.