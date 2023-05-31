IDAHO FALLS, Idaho (KIFI) – Idaho Falls School District 91 will be serving free meals again this summer, but they have to be eaten on site and there will not be grab-and-go meals this year.

They will be served from June 5 to August 11 at Kate Curley Park from 11:30 a.m. to 12:30 p.m., Monday through Friday. In addition, D91 staff are planning some fun and educational activities in the park every Thursday.

The district will also provide free breakfasts and lunches from July 24 to August 11 at both Dora Erickson Elementary School and Ethel Boyes Elementary School. Breakfast will be served from 8:30 a.m. to 9 a.m., while lunch will be from noon to 12:30 p.m.

The meals are for kids 18 years-old and under.