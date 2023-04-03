IDAHO FALLS, Idaho (KIFI) – On Monday, Idaho Falls School District 91 is scheduled to host its annual Career Fair. This gives students the opportunity to look into local careers.
All sophomores and juniors in D91 schools were able to attend.
More than 70 local businesses, companies and organizations were there to teach students about jobs and careers to help them find a pathway to success after graduation.
