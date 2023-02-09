By GARY D. ROBERTSON

Associated Press

RALEIGH, N.C. (AP) — A local North Carolina prosecutor says campaign-related charges won’t be pursued further against Attorney General Josh Stein or his aides in light of a federal appeals court ruling this week. Wake County District Attorney Lorrin Freeman said Thursday that the ongoing investigation and prosecution of potential misdemeanor violations related to a 2020 ad from Stein’s campaign has been closed. The 4th U.S. Circuit Court of Appeals ruled Wednesday that the political libel law that Freeman’s office was seeking to enforce is most likely unconstitutional. The situation has led to an uncomfortable between two Democrats. Stein announced last month he’s running for governor in 2024.