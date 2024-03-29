NEW YORK (AP) — Manhattan prosecutors are suggesting that Donald Trump violated a gag order in his hush-money criminal case this week by assailing the judge’s daughter and making a false claim about her on social media. The Manhattan district attorney’s office asked Judge Juan M. Merchan on Friday to “clarify or confirm” the scope of the gag order, which he issued on Tuesday, and direct the former president and presumptive Republican nominee to “immediately desist from attacks on family members.” Trump’s lawyers contend the DA’s office is misinterpreting the order and that it doesn’t prohibit him from commenting about Loren Merchan, a political consultant whose firm has worked on campaigns for Trump’s rival Joe Biden and other Democrats.

KIFI Local News 8 is committed to providing a forum for civil and constructive conversation.

Please keep your comments respectful and relevant. You can review our Community Guidelines by clicking here

If you would like to share a story idea, please submit it here.