MAMMOTH HOT SPRINGS, Wyo. (KIFI) – Elk calving season has begun in Yellowstone National Park.

Cow elk are much more aggressive towards people during the calving season and may run towards you or kick.

Stay alert. Look around corners before exiting buildings or walking around blind spots: cow elk may bed their calves near buildings and under cars.

Always keep at least 25 yards (23 m) from elk.

If an elk runs toward you, find shelter in your vehicle or behind a tall, sturdy barrier as quickly as possible.

You are responsible for your own safety.

Attacks can be unprovoked and unpredictable.

Visit Elk for more information.