POCATELLO, Idaho (KIFI) – Due to the high levels and fast-moving water, officials are asking you exercise extreme caution near rivers and creeks.

The Portneuf River is 10.5 feet deep and is flowing at 1,060 cubic feet per second (cfs), making for dangerous conditions. This time last year the Portneuf River was flowing at less than 200 cfs.

The Pocatello Fire Department is also asking people to keep children and pets away from local waterways. Please call 911 immediately if you see someone in trouble.

“My goal right now is to remind the community of the dangerous conditions on the Portneuf River due to the heavy amount of snow runoff we have seen in the last several weeks,” Mayor Brian Blad said. “We expect these conditions to continue for some time, so please be careful around the river.”

“As a reminder, never drive around the barriers blocking flooded roads. A mere six inches of fast-moving flood water can knock over an adult and it takes just 12 inches of rushing water to carry away most cars,” Pocatello Fire Chief Ryan O’Hearn said.

Before getting on the water, know the flow condition of the river by visiting the USGS National Water Information System.