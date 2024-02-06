BARCELONA, Spain (AP) — Dani Alves sat in silence and listened to a stream of witnesses give testimony during the second day of his sexual assault trial in Barcelona. Alves is accused of sexually assaulting a woman in the bathroom of an upscale Barcelona nightclub on Dec. 31, 2022. He has denied any wrongdoing. A police officer who attended the alleged victim has testified she told him “I don’t want money, I want justice.” State prosecutors are seeking a nine-year prison sentence for Alves if convicted while the lawyers representing his accuser want 12 years.

