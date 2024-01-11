NEW YORK (AP) — Daniel Day-Lewis took a break from retirement to present Martin Scorsese the award for best director at the National Board of Review Awards in midtown Manhattan. Scorsese’s Osage epic, “Killers of the Flower Moon,” was the top honoree at the 95th NBR Awards, which were announced earlier but handed out Thursday night. “Killers of the Flower Moon” was the group’s pick for best film, along with best director for Scorsese. The night’s biggest surprise guest was Day-Lewis, who quit acting after Paul Thomas Anderson’s 2017 film “Phantom Thread” and has since largely retired from public life. Day-Lewis said working with Scorsese was one of greatest joys of his life. Scorsese turned to him and said, “Maybe there’s time for one more.”

