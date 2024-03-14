TETON COUNTY, Wyo. (KIFI) – The Jeremy Best murder case will go to trial.

During a hearing Thursday in Teton County, Wyo., Judge Dane Watkins Jr. set his trial to start on Sept. 15 2025 at the Teton County, Idaho Courthouse.

Best was arrested last December and is charged with killing his wife Kali Randall, their unborn baby and their 10-month old son Zeke.

The Teton County prosecutor says they will seek the death penalty against Best.