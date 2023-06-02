By Ben Morse, CNN

(CNN) — Former Manchester United and England star Phil Neville has been sacked as head coach at David Beckham’s Inter Miami, the team announced on Thursday.

Neville and Beckham are friends and were teammates at United, forming part of the famed group of academy players who graduated to the senior team under Alex Ferguson, winning numerous trophies during an unprecedented period of success for the English Premier League side.

Beckham, 48, is one of the co-owners of Inter Miami, alongside brothers Jorge and Jose Mas.

“When we appointed Phil we knew he would give Inter Miami his all and I have watched him work incredibly hard and with real commitment towards the ambitions we set out for the club,” Beckham said in a statement on the club’s official website.

“He and his family embraced Miami and he has devoted himself to the drive to bring success to the city and to our fans.

“Phil has made a real contribution to the culture of our club with his qualities as a leader and knowledge as a coach. Sometimes in this game we have to make the toughest decisions and sadly we feel the time is right to make a change. I want to personally thank Phil for his hard work, his passion for our club and for his integrity as a person.”

Inter Miami lost 1-0 at home to New York Red Bulls on Thursday which left the club bottom of the MLS’ Eastern Conference. After 15 games of the season, Miami has won five and lost 10.

Neville had been appointed in 2021 – two years after the organization’s establishment – in what was his first managerial job in men’s soccer after previously spending three years in charge of the England women’s national team.

He guided Inter Miami to the MLS Cup playoffs in 2022 and, according to the club, he has helped progress several youth academy prospects’ careers.

“I would like to thank the Inter Miami CF ownership group for their trust and making me a part of this project; the players and staff for their impressive commitment, dedication and hard work; and the fans for their unwavering support for the Club since day one,” Neville said in the club statement.

“I’m grateful to have played a part in the growth of this Club and wish Inter Miami CF all the best in the future.”

The team also announced that assistant coach Jason Kreis has left the club and that fellow assistant coach Javier Morales will assume the role as interim head coach.

