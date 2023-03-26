BEIRUT (AP) — The Lebanese government’s last-minute decision to delay the start of daylight savings time by a month until the end of the Muslim holy month of Ramadan resulted in mass confusion. With some institutions implementing the change on Sunday while others refused, many Lebanese have found themselves in the position of juggling work and school schedules in different time zones — in the same tiny country. In some cases, the debate took on a sectarian nature, with many Christian politicians and institutions, including the small nation’s largest church, the Maronite Church, rejecting the move.

