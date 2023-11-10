LOS ANGELES (AP) — The Daytime Emmys are back on after being postponed by the Hollywood writers’ strike. The 50th annual ceremony honoring talk shows and soap operas will air Dec. 15 live on CBS and be livestreamed on Paramount + and will be hosted by Kevin Frazier and Nischelle Turner of “Entertainment Tonight.” It will be the first major awards show since the writers and actors went on strike. Soap opera diva Susan Lucci will receive a lifetime achievement award at the show. The Daytime Emmys were originally set for June 16, but were postponed in May because of the strike by the Writers Guild of America. That walkout ended Sept. 26. The actors union hit the picket lines on July 14 and ended their labor action late Wednesday.

KIFI Local News 8 is committed to providing a forum for civil and constructive conversation.

Please keep your comments respectful and relevant. You can review our Community Guidelines by clicking here

If you would like to share a story idea, please submit it here.