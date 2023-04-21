NEW YORK (AP) — The Federal Election Commission has imposed a $53,100 fine on three committees associated with former New York City Mayor Bill de Blasio’s failed bid for the 2020 Democratic presidential nomination. The commission said the De Blasio 2020 campaign committee accepted improper contributions from two political action committees de Blasio and others had set up. Longtime de Blasio adviser Peter Ragone said Friday that there were “accounting errors” and the campaign immediately worked to get it right. De Blasio announced his presidential bid in May 2019. But his campaign never won wide support and he suspended it months later.

