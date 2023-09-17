SUGAR CITY, Idaho (KIFI) – A motorcycle rider is dead after being hit by a car north of Sugar City Sunday night.

According to Idaho State Police, a call came in around 7:55 p.m. about a crash involving a car and a motorcycle near milepost 100 on Hwy 33. The crash blocked traffic in both directions for several hours.

ISP says the motorcycle was heading east when a car, traveling west, made a left turn and failed to yield to the motorcycle. The rider was transported by an ambulance to East Idaho Regional Medical Center and was later pronounced dead.

The car driver and passengers sustained non-life-threatening injuries. The family of the motorcycle rider has been notified.

ISP says they will continue to investigate the crash.