NEW YORK (AP) — A New York City drug dealer has pleaded guilty to providing “The Wire” actor Michael K. Williams with fentanyl-laced heroin, causing his death. The plea by Irvin Cartagena to a charge of conspiring to distribute drugs was entered Wednesday in Manhattan federal court. Sentencing is set for August. The famed actor overdosed in his Brooklyn penthouse apartment in September 2021. Authorities say he died hours after buying the heroin from Cartagena on a Brooklyn sidewalk in a deal that was recorded by a security camera. Cartagena’s lawyer declined comment. Williams also starred in films and other TV series such as “Boardwalk Empire.”

KIFI Local News 8 is committed to providing a forum for civil and constructive conversation.

Please keep your comments respectful and relevant. You can review our Community Guidelines by clicking here

If you would like to share a story idea, please submit it here.