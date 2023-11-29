TOKYO (AP) — World leaders and other people offered a polarized reaction to the death of the lionized and vilified former diplomat Henry Kissinger, who managed to hold global attention decades after his service as U.S. secretary of state. Former President George W. Bush struck a tone that many high-level officials tried to convey, saying “America has lost one of the most dependable and distinctive voices” on foreign affairs. Kissinger dominated foreign policy as the United States extricated itself from Vietnam and broke down barriers with China. Another former secretary of state, Mike Pompeo, said he was grateful for Kissinger’s advice. Criticism of Kissinger was especially strong on social media, where he was referred to as a war criminal.

