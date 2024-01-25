INDIANAPOLIS (AP) — A judge has granted the state’s motion to dismiss death penalty charges against a man charged with fatally shooting an Indianapolis police officer in 2020 because doctors have found him to be mentally ill. The Marion County Prosecutor’s Office on Wednesday filed a motion to dismiss its request for a death sentence against Elliahs Dorsey. He’s accused of fatally shooting Officer Breann Leath of the Indianapolis Metropolitan Police Department while she responded to a domestic violence call. The state moved to dismiss the death penalty charge after the prosecutors reviewed psychiatric evaluations of Dorsey from two court-appointed doctors. The judge granted the dismissal Thursday.

