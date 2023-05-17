MEMPHIS, Tenn. (AP) — A Tennessee death row inmate is challenging the newly expanded authority of the appointed state attorney general over some capital punishment proceedings. Lawmakers removed recently removed the power from locally elected prosecutors who have stated their opposition to the death penalty. The new Republican-passed law has generated opposition from attorneys and Democratic lawmakers. They say the change violates the state Constitution, bypasses the intentions of voters and targets progressive-minded district attorneys who have defied lawmakers in the past. Death row inmate Larry McKay is asking a judge to disqualify Attorney General Jonathan Skrmetti from representing the state in McKay’s effort to get a new trial.

By ADRIAN SAINZ and JONATHAN MATTISE Associated Press

