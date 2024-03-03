KYIV, Ukraine (AP) — The death toll has risen to 10 from a Russian drone strike that destroyed an apartment block in Ukraine’s southern port city of Odesa. The local governor reported that the body of a third child, appearing “not even a year old,” was pulled from the rubble. Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy late on Saturday called on Western allies to boost Ukraine’s air defenses in the wake of the deadly attack. In Moscow, China’s special envoy on Ukraine held talks on Saturday evening with senior Russian diplomats, the first part of a broader European tour, Chinese and Russian state media reported.

