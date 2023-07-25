Three more men charged in connection with an alleged international fentanyl ring have been sentenced this month to decades in federal prison. A federal judge in North Dakota sentenced Daniel Vivas Ceron to 27 years in prison, Jason Berry to 24 years in prison and Xuan Nguyen to 22 years in prison. All three had pleaded guilty to charges. They are among 34 defendants charged in North Dakota and Oregon in connection with Operation Denial, begun following the January 2015 overdose death of Bailey Henke, 18, of Grand Forks, North Dakota.

