AMERICAN FALLS, Idaho (KIFI) – The American Falls Police Department and the Power County Sheriff’s Office were dispatched to 145 Hillcrest on a report of an apartment on fire at Grand Cascade Apartments Wednesday around 6:20 a.m.

Crews found heavy smoke and flames coming from a single apartment. Officers attempted to make entry into the apartment, but the apartment was fully engulfed with smoke and flames. Officers were able to evacuate the rest of the apartment building of tenants.

American Falls Fire Department responded and was able to fortunately contain the fire to the single apartment without it spreading to other apartments. When the fire was completely suppressed, a body was found deceased in the home.

The incident is still currently being investigated by the American Falls Police Department, Power County Sherriff’s Office and the Idaho State Fire Marshal. Displaced residents of the other apartments will be allowed to return later Wednesday.

Further information will be released at a later time.