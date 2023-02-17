By TODD RICHMOND and HARM VENHUIZEN

Associated Press

MADISON, Wis. (AP) — Decisions to shoot down multiple unidentified objects in American and Canadian airspace has put a spotlight on amateur balloonists who say their creations pose no threat. Over the last three weeks, U.S. President Joe Biden has ordered fighter jets to down a suspected Chinese spy balloon off the South Carolina coast, as well as smaller objects over Alaska and Lake Huron. Canadian Prime Minister Justin Trudeau ordered another object shot down over the Yukon. Biden said Wednesday that the smaller objects were most likely balloons. Tom Medlin is the owner of the Amateur Radio Roundtable. He says he has been in contact with an Illinois club that believes the Yukon object was one of their balloons.