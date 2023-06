MANILA, Philippines (AP) — A deep earthquake has shaken part of the Philippines, southwest of the capital. The 6.2 magnitude earthquake Thursday morning was near Hukay and about 75 miles below the surface. Deep quakes are often widely felt with less potential to cause damage at the surface. Hukay is about 87 miles from Manila. No other information was immediately available.

KIFI Local News 8 is committed to providing a forum for civil and constructive conversation.

Please keep your comments respectful and relevant. You can review our Community Guidelines by clicking here

If you would like to share a story idea, please submit it here.