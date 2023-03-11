By MARK THIESSEN

Associated Press

ANCHORAGE, Alaska (AP) — Brent Sass, the defending Iditarod Trail Sled Dog Race champion, withdrew from this year’s race on Saturday citing concerns for his health. A statement from the Iditarod said Sass scratched at the Eagle Island checkpoint, about 400 miles from the end of the race. The statement said Sass didn’t feel he could care for his team due to current concerns with his periodontal health, which typically relates to gum disease. A video posted on the Iditarod Insider webpage said a plane was being sent to Eagle Island to fly Sass off the trail. The Iditarod said all 11 dogs on Sass’ team were in good health.