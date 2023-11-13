TACOMA, Wash. (AP) — A lawyer for one of three Washington police officers charged in the 2020 death of Manuel Ellis urged jurors Monday to focus on Ellis’ past drug use and arrests. Witnesses have testified that the officers attacked the 33-year-old Black man, punching him, shocking him witha a Taser and putting him in a chokehold face-down as he pleaded for breath. But an attorney representing Tacoma officer Matthew Collins highlighted two previous arrests when Ellis was under the influence of methamphetamine, suggesting it made him aggressive. Collins and Officer Christopher Burbank face second-degree murder and manslaughter charges, while Officer Timothy Rankine is charged with manslaughter.

